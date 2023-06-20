Indian trucks to have AC cabin mandatory by 2025

New-Delhi: The Central government have announced that all truck cabins must be mandatory equipped with air conditioning by 2025.

Union road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari announced that he had approved the proposal to make AC’s mandatory and has given a transition period of 18 months for the industry to upgrade.

As drivers play a key role in the transport sector, which is one of the most important areas for India as the fastest growing large economy in the world, there is a need to address issues regarding their working conditions and state of mind, the minister of road transport and highways said.

In our country, drivers work for 12-14 hours, whereas in other countries, the number of working hours for bus and truck drivers are restricted. Our drivers operate their vehicles in temperatures of 43 and 47 degrees celsius and imagine the condition of the drivers, said Minister in an event organised by the automobile company.