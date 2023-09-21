Indian railways increase ex-gratia relief in train accidents by 10 times

Bhubaneswar: Indian railways increase ex-gratia for the train accident victims by 10 times say reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the Indian Railway board has decided to increase the ex gratia compensation amount in case of death or injury in train accidents by as much as by 10 times.

It is worth mentioning that the ex-gratia amount in case of accident victims was last increased in 2013. The increased amount shall be given to the victims near kin.

Furthermore, the rule shall be applicable from September 18, that is the day when the circular was released in this regard.

According to the circular, relatives of the deceased passengers will now get Rs. 5 lakh whereas those who are grievously injured will be awarded Rs. 2.5 lakh.

It is also worth reporting that, passengers with simple injuries will get Rs. 50,000. However, earlier these amounts were Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 5,000 respectively.

“Rs. 3,000 per day to be released at the end of every 10-day period or date of discharge, whichever is earlier,” in case of hospitalization read the circular.