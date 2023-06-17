Indian origin installs his car with ‘N Modi’ number plate ahead of PM Modi’s US visit

Washington DC (USA): Indian origin man living in Virginia in the United States of America installed a number plate on his car in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Raghvendra Srinivas who has been living in the US has prepared his car’s number plate ahead of Prime Minister’s State visit to the United States from June 21 to June 24. Meanwhile, thousands of expatriate Indians have been eagerly preparing to extend a warm welcome to PM Modi and are busy with practices for PM Modi’s welcome.

PM Modi is visiting USA at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The visit will commence in New York where the PM will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters on June 21.