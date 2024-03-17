100 injured in boiler blast in Haryana’s Rewari, no casualties reported

Rewari: At least 100 workers were injured after a boiler blast in a factory in Rewari of Haryana on Saturday evening. The incident occurred at a factory in the Dharuhera area of the city.

According to reports, the blast occurred at the Life-Long factory at around 7 p.m. After receiving information about the incident, several fire-tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, while one seriously injured person was later shifted to Rohtak.

Upon receiving information about the matter, a team of police also reached the spot and admitted the injured to the trauma centre in Rewari. Meanwhile, the exact cause of the blast is yet to be known.

Speaking about the incident to media, Pramod Kumar, City Police Station said, “We received information that a boiler exploded at a factory in Dharuhera. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre in Rewari. Those who are in serious condition are being referred to Rohtak. No casualty has been reported.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at few dhabas under Bisarkh Police limit of Greater Noida. Reportedly, the fire is said to be caused due to short circuit.

After receiving information about the incident, eight fire tenders reached the spot and initiated operation to douse the blaze. Efforts to douse the massive fire down is underway.

Also Read: Allahabad HC Dismisses Plea Against Stay On Suspension Of Lecturer Who Married Twice