Indian Navy ends ‘colonial legacy’ of carrying batons

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has discontinued the practice of carrying batons by its senior officers. The said practice has been termed as a ‘colonial legacy’ which has been stopped now. The step has been taken to shed colonial-era influences.

As per an official communication, the practice of carrying batons does not suit the ‘transformed Navy of Amrit Kaal”.

It is to be noted that on an earlier occasion PM Modi had asked the defence forces to shed their colonial practices as the country has entered Amrit Kaal after 75 years of independence.

However, now the Navy will place a ceremonial baton in the office of the Head of the Organisation of every unit.

Noteworthy to mention here that even earlier the Indian Navy had taken some other measures to get rid of a few practices that were prevalent in the British-era. Like, the Navy did away with its ensign. Earlier it was a white flag with horizontal and vertical red stripes. It was replaced with a new one that has the Emblem of India emblazoned at the intersection of the two stripes.