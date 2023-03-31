India sees rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, Active cases at 15,208

New-Delhi: India recorded a single-day rise of 3,095 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 15,208, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

The country’s Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,867 with 5 latest fatalities.

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.91 percent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,390 recovered from the virus and with this, Total Recoveries stand at 4,41,69,711.