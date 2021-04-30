New Delhi: India has reported 3,86,452 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday taking the tally to 1,87,62,976.

India had crossed the 2-lakh mark in daily cases on April 15 and today it has reported over 3 lakh cases for the eighth consecutive day.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,498 people died of Covid in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 2,08,330 so far. The daily active cases tally rose to 31,70,228.

A total of 2,97,540 patients recovered in the same time span, taking the number of recoveries to 1,53,84,418.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,20,107 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 28,63,92,086 samples have been tested in the country.

According to the government data the total inoculation count is 15,22,45,179.