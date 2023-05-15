India logs less than 1k Covid-19 infections in last 24 hours

New-Delhi: India on Monday reported 801 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,778 with eight deaths which includes four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated.

While 1,815 recoveries were made. The active caseload declined to 14,493,

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.