India, Egypt have had excellent bilateral relationships: Former IAF chief

New Delhi: India and Egypt have had excellent bilateral relationships, said Former Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retd) on PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Egypt. ANI tweeted about it.

In the field of defence, India and Egypt have had excellent bilateral relationships. Historically our defence forces have shared a close bond. We have a lot of commonalities in equipment and thinking. Egypt is very keen to develop their own industrial base for their defence services in terms of new developments and ability to repair and sustain…, he said.

Given the commonalities in platforms and equipment, I think there is a huge potential to cooperate & collaborate in field of defence R&D & manufacturing. There is a very significant possibility of exporting weapon systems, sensors & platforms and also supporting Egypt in their quest for indigenisation and building up their own industrial complex. Undoubtedly, this visit would substantially change the trajectory of our mutual cooperation in all areas of interest, he also said.