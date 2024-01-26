India celebrates 75th Republic day today on January 26, 2024

New Delhi: India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, on January 26, 2024. Every year, people of the country celebrate this day with great pomp and enthusiasm. This day marks the formal adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Even though British rule in the country ended in the year 1947, it was only in 1950 that India became a sovereign state and came to be known as a republic. The Constituent Assembly first gathered on December 9, 1946. Furthermore, the final meet of the Assembly took place on November 26, 1949. Notably, this day is celebrated as the Constitution Day.

The Republic Day or the Ganatantra Diwas is celebrated across the entire nation with spectacular military and cultural pageantry. To mark this occasion, parades take place in national capital New Delhi, from Rashtrapati Bhavan, past India Gate, till Red Fort.

On Republic Day 2024, the parade show will be taking place from Vijay Chowk to the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath). It is noteworthy mentioning that the president of France, Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest of this year’s Republic Day parade.

In a matter of great pride for Odisha, a tableu from the state has been shortlisted to participate in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi today on January 26.

Interestingly, the Republic Day parade not only showcases the country’s military gallantry, but also presents informative tableaux based on different states of the country.

Republic Day commemorates the spirit of India’s Independence. On this honourable occasion, we wish you a Happy Republic Day 2024!