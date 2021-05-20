Income Tax Web Portal To Remain Closed From June 1 To June 6, See Details

New Delhi: The Income Tax department will soon launch a new web portal for taxpayers to make the routine Income Tax Returns filing process easier and hassle-free, informed officials on Thursday.

The officials also added that the existing web portals shall shut for six days between June 1 and June 6. In order to avoid any inconvenience to taxpayers, the Department will not fix any compliance dates during this period.

Taxpayers shall be encouraged to complete all their urgent tasks involving any submission, upload or downloads before June 1 to avoid any difficulty during the blackout period.

The new e-filing portal (www.incometax.gov.in) shall be aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience:

New taxpayer friendly portal integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns(ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer

Free of cost ITR preparation software available online and offline with interactive questions to help taxpayers fill ITR even without any tax knowledge, with pre-filling, for minimizing data entry effort

New call center for taxpayer assistance for immediate answers to taxpayer queries with FAQs, Tutorials, Videos and chatbot/live agent

All key portal functions on desktop will be available on Mobile App which will be enabled subsequently for full anytime access on mobile network

New online tax payment system on new portal will be enabled subsequently with multiple new payment options using netbanking, UPI, CreditCard and RTGS/NEFT from any account of taxpayer in any bank, for easy payment of taxes.

On the other hand, the government has extended the due date of filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2020-21 by two months till September 30, to provide relief to taxpayers.

The Finance Ministry also extended the timelines for various tax compliances under the Income-Tax Act,1961, to address difficulties faced by taxpayers during the pandemic.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also extended the ITR filing deadline for companies by a month till November 30.

The extended timelines extended by the government are as follows: