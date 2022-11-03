In a first, 2 CRPF women officers promoted to IG rank

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: For the first time, two women officers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been appointed as the Inspector Generals (IG) after their induction came into force in 1987.

Annie Abraham has been made IG of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Seema Dhundia has been posted as Bihar sector IG.

A CRPF spokesperson on Wednesday said Dhundia has served in as the Deputy Inspector General in the RAF She was also the contingent commander of the first-ever all women FPU (formed police unit) in the UN Mission in Liberia.

Abraham have commanded the all-female FPU Abraham, in the UN Mission in Liberia, served as DIG, Intelligence in  CRPF headquarters, as DIG Ops in Kashmir and as DIG, CR & Vigilance.

Notably, both the women officers have been awarded the Presidential Police Medal and Police Medal for commendable service and Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak.

