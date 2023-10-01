IIT Kanpur launches 6 new online PG programs, no GATE score required

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has revealed its six new online PG programs, with the registration window open until October 31. Notably, these programs do not require GATE scores for admission. Interested candidates can submit their applications at emasters.iitk.ac.in until October 31.

The classes are slated to commence from January 2024. Out of the six new online postgraduate programs, three will be administered through the Department of Management Services. These programs include Data Science and Business analytics, Financial Technology and Management, and Power Sector Regulation, Economics and Management.

The remaining eMasters degrees in Business Finance, Financial Analysis, and Public policy have been introduced by the Department of Economics. These programs have been strategically designed to meet growing industry demands for skilled professionals.

In a statement, officials from IIT Kanpur said that the executive friendly eMasters degree can be pursued without having to pause professional careers. Moreover, participants have the flexibility to complete their studies within a time frame ranging from one to three years.

A noteworthy feature of these new online PG programs introduced by IIT Kanpur is the provision for credit transfer. This feature will enable students to transfer up to 60 credits towards further education, such as MTech or PhD at IIT Kanpur. Additionally, students will gain access to the valuable resources of IIT Kanpur cell, incubation cell, and the extensive alumni network.