IIT-Guwahati student detained for posting his wish to join Islamic State online

Guwahati: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati student was detained after he allegedly revealed about his wish to join the Islamic State. The student claimed on social media platform and emails that he intend to join the terror outfit and went missing from the IIT-Guwahati campus. He was later traced from Hajo in Kamrup district of Assam.

According to reports, the student was nabbed four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

Revealing about the incident, Director-General of Police GP Singh posted on X, “Reference IIT Guwahati student pleading allegiance to ISIS – the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place.”

According to official reports, the cops received email about the boy’s wish of joining the Islamic State. Following which, the cops went to verify the authenticity of the contents and started an investigation.

During investigation, they found out that the email was sent by a student, in which he claimed that he was on the way to join ISIS. Subsequently, IIT-Guwahati authorities were immediately contacted, who informed that the said student had been “missing’ since noon and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Following this, a search was started to locate him, and he was nabbed from the Hajo area, around 30 km from Guwahati, in the evening with the help of locals.

