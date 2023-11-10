I&B Ministry comes out with media policy to direct advts by CBC to digital media

New Delhi: Keeping the taste of the public in mind the Information and Broadcast Ministry has come out with a detailed media policy that will direct the advertisements by the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) to digital media.

According to a statement the I&B Ministry wants to modify its policy to bring it in line with the taste of the people.

As per the policy, if people are consuming more music shows, podcasts or cookery shows then the advertisements will be shown there. And the rates will depend on the number of views.

“I&B Ministry has come out with a detailed media policy to direct the advertisements by CBC to digital media. We want to modify our policy also to bring it in line with the taste of the public. For example, if people are consuming more music shows, podcasts or cookery shows then we will advertise there. The rates will be based on the number of views,” I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra said, reported ANI in an X post today.

