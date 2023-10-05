I-T raids at premises of DMK MP Jagatrakshakan, 40 others in TN

The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday raided the residence of DMK MP Jagatrakshakan and 40 other locations in Tamil Nadu.

By IANS 0
IT raids

Chennai: The Income Tax (I-T) Department on Thursday raided the residence of DMK MP Jagatrakshakan in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, simultaneous raids are being conducted in 40 locations, including educational institutions and commercial establishments, across the state.

After the BJP had accused the top DMK leaders of helping the G Square Real Estate Company which registered an exponential growth during the party’s rule, the I-T sleuths had raided the firm in last April.

The present raids are being conducted with regard to the same, as per the sources.

Earlier, the Madras High Court had quashed a case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Jagathrakshakan, former union minister.

The raids are underway and details are awaited.

