Flash Floods in Sikkim claim 14 Lives, Leave 23 Jawans and 120 Missing, Stranding 3,000 Tourists

Gangtok: At least 14 individuals lost their lives, and 120 people, including 23 army personnel, are missing after a cloudburst occurred over Lhonak Lake in north Sikkim, triggering a flash flood in the Teesta River basin.

The flash floods were exacerbated by the release of water from Chungthang dam. All ten reported fatalities were civilians. Amidst the disaster, as many as 3,000 tourists from various parts of the country are stranded in different regions of Sikkim.

In response to the calamity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a conversation with Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to assess the situation and pledged complete support.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended prayers for the safety of the missing army personnel. The Sikkim government has officially declared the natural calamity a disaster.

The flash floods caused severe damage to infrastructure, with 14 bridges collapsing, including nine under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and five owned by the state government.

Parts of National Highway-10, a crucial link between Sikkim and the rest of the country, were washed away, prompting a flood alert for North Bengal and Bangladesh through which the Teesta River flows.

Rescue and relief operations are underway, involving multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Many of the missing and injured individuals were reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district, and Rangpo in Pakyong district. As of now, 166 people have been rescued, including one army personnel.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) stated that a potential cause of the flash flood could be a combination of excess rainfall and a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) event at South Lhonak lake in North Sikkim. The Himalayan ranges, including Sikkim, host a significant number of glacial lakes, presenting inherent risks.

Further detailed reports are awaited.

