Hyderabad student stabbed to death by Brazilian man in London

A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London

A 27-year-old professional Kontham Tejaswini from Hyderabad was stabbed to death by her Brazilian flatmate at her residence in London.

The incident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday. While Tejaswini died on the spot,, second woman aged 28, was taken to a hospital with stab injuries.

According to reports, Tejaswini was living in a sharing accomodation in Neeld Crescent Wembley and the accused had just shifted with them a week ago.

The victim’s cousin Vijay has told the news channel that Tejaswini had gone to London to pursue Masters’s degree in March 2022.

The Metropolitan police had released the image of the Brazilian Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais to seek help of the public to trace the suspect. Later Kevin was arrested and has been taken into custody.

