Husband-wife axed to death over minor argument during Holi celebration in UP

Hathras: In a tragic incident a man and his wife were axed to death at Pora village in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh following a minor dispute during Holi celebration today.

The deceased couple has been identified as Bobby and Sunita.

According to sources, Bobby owned a gutkha-tobacco shop in the house itself and while playing Holi, one Nannu demanded tobacco which Bobby refused. Irate over the denial, Nannu had a heated argument and even had a clash with Bobby, in which Nannu sustained minor injuries.

Later, accompanied by his sons, Rajkumar and Ramu, Nannu came to Bobby’s house and hacked him while he and his wife Sunita were sleeping outside the house.

While Bobby died on the spot, Sunita tried her best to save her life by running away. But the trio chased and hacked her with an axe causing her death on the spot.

Later, Pankaj, the deceased couple’s son, filed a case at the local police station, based on which police initiated an investigation into the matter and arrested Nannu and his son Ramu. However, Rajkumar, the third accused, is still at large. Efforts by the police are underway to trace and nab him.

Hathras Superintendent of Police Nipun Aggarwal and Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar reached the spot and joined in the investigation.

The SP said that the bodies were sent for post mortem and the third accused would be arrested soon as investigations were underway.