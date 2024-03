New-Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Rajasthan and Manipur.

From Rajasthan, the BJP has fielded Indu Devi Jatav from Karauli-Dholpur while from Dausa, the party has fielded Kanhaiya Lal Meena.

From Manipur, the BJP has named Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh from Inner Manipur.