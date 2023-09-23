Heavy rainfall triggers flood in Nagpur, 180 rescued

Nagpur: Heavy rainfall has caused flood and waterlogging conditions in the low lying areas of the city. Reportedly, Nagpur has been receiving continuous heavy rainfall since Friday midnight. As per reports, by 5:30 AM on Saturday, Nagpur had already received about 106 mm of rainfall.

The flood situations in Nagpur have prompted a swift response from concerned authorities. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed that 180 people have been rescued. The rescued 180 included 40 students from a school or the hearing and speech impaired. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are actively engaged in rescuing residents from the flooded homes and streets.

The situation in Nagpur worsened after a lake in Ambazar area over-flowed due to the downpours.

As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in the area have been closed. Devendra Fadnavis has reportedly been closely monitoring the situation and is coordinating the rescue efforts. Multiple relief teams have been deployed to assist people stuck in affected areas.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts of severe thunderstorms along with lightning in Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia districts, with the possibility of intense rains in some areas. Light to moderate rainfall in expected in some districts like Amravati, Yavatmal, and Gadchiroli as well.