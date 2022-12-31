Haryana Roadways honours driver and conductor who saved Rishab Pant from near fatal accident

Indian cricketer Rishab Pant recently met with a near-fatal accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. It is a miracle that he survived the road accident after suffering multiple injuries while his Mercedes GLE went up in flames. The cricketer was saved by the driver and conductor of a Haryana Roadways bus, Sushil Kumar and Paramjeet.

To salute their good work, the Haryana Roadways has honoured the driver and the conductor for saving Rishab’s life.

“We gave them an appreciation letter and a shield when they returned to Panipat,” said Haryana Roadways Panipat depot general manager Kuldeep Jangra told to PTI. He further stated that Sushil saw a car slam into the divider in the road after which he and Paramjeet stopped the bus and ran over to help.

The depot’s general manager said that both Kuldeep and Paramjeet presented an example of humanity.

According to the driver and the conductor, minutes after they pulled Rishab out of the car, it engulfed in flames. Sources also stated that the State government is also likely to honour Sushil and Paramjeet in the coming days.

Haryana transport minister Mool Chand Sharma said that the two presented an example of humanity by providing immediate help to Rishab.

Reportedly, Rishab was on his way to Roorkee to surprise his mother and spend the New Year with family. However, he stated that he dozed off in the middle of the drive which resulted in a near-death accident. The cricketer has suffered injuries on his head, back, and feet. However, he is now stable, said, officials.