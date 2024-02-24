Haldwani Violence mastermind arrested in Delhi

New-Delhi: The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday arrested Abdul Malik from Delhi the mastermind of the violence that took place on February 8 in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani.

Six people were killed in the violence and more than a hundred, including police personnel and mediapersons.

Around 80 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence.

“Malik and his wife Safia are among six persons booked for criminal conspiracy and fraudulently using a dead man’s name for illegal plotting, construction and transfer of land, Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena said. The accused have been charged with hatching a criminal conspiracy to mislead the government departments and the court on the basis of false affidavits,” a police official was quoted by ANI as saying on Thursday.

As per the police, they were booked under sections 120B(criminal conspiracy), 417 (cheating) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, police issued a a look-out notice against Malik and his son Abdul Moid. Their property in the town was also attached. “Malik had built the illegal madrasa and vehemently opposed its demolition,” police said. His wife had moved the court challenging the municipal corporation’s notice for demolition.

