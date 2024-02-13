Haldwani Violence: Key accused served notice of Rs 2.44 crore for recovery of damage properties

Haldwani: The key accused of the Haldwani violence has been served a recovery notice of Rs 2.44 crore to cover the damage caused to government property during the clash. The notice has been served by the Municipal Corporation in Haldwani.

The Municipal Corporation has asked to the key accused identified as Abdul Malik to deposit Rs 2.44 crore by February 15.

In the notice, the corporation has claimed that Malik’s supporter attacked the team that had gone to carry out the demolition drive in the ‘Malik Ka Bagicha’ and damaged the properties of the municipal corporation.

The notice further mentioned that the FIR lodged on the day of the incident on February 8 also had Malik’s name in it.

According to police reports, Malik was behind the ‘illegal construction’ at the Nazool land and he also led protests against the demolition.

The recovery amount included Rs 2.44 crore for damage to 15 vehicles and Rs 3.25 lakh for damage to equipment. So far, at least 30 people have arrested in connection with the clash.

It is worth mentioning her that clashes erupted over the demolition of an illegally built madrasa in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani on Thursday.

Reportedly, violence broke out in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani area in Uttarakhand today during an anti-encroachment drive. Police say that several District Administration officials and Police personnel sustained injuries.

Around 4 pm on Thursday, a joint team of District Administration and Police was conducting anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura, Haldwani as per the Court’s order. Opposing that, a few anti-social elements pelted stones and caused arson. It is also being said that they fired at the Police using illegal weapons.

Following the clash, five people have been killed, while over 100 injured. Amid violence, four companies of paramilitary forces were rushed to Haldwani during an anti-encroachment drive. A shoot-at-sight order was issued against the rioters.