New Delhi: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted parole today to look after his ailing mother. He is is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence in Sunaria jail, Rohtak since 2017 for raping two of his followers.

According to reports, Gurmeet Ram Rahim had sought emergency parole on May 18 to attend his ailing mother.

Ram Rahim had sought 21-day parole to meet his mother Naseeb Kaur, said the prison officials following which the prison authorities wrote to Haryana Police and sought a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from them.

Earlier, Ram Rahim had been given a day’s parole on October 24, 2020 to meet his mother when she was admitted in a Gurugram hospital.

Last week, he was hospitalised at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after his blood pressure dipped in the jail. Later, he was discharged when his health condition was found to be in the normal range the next day.

It is to be noted that a case of sexual exploitation was registered against the controversial godman in 2002. It was alleged that that he had sexually exploited two ‘sadhvis’. After CBI questioned 18 sadhvis, two sadhvis accused Ram Rahim.

The trial against Ram Rahim commenced in 2008 following which he was charged under Section 376 and Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on September 6, 2008.

He has also been named in a case of murder of a journalist in 2002 and forced castration of some sadhus in 2014.