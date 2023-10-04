Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam

An encounter started on Wednesday between the security forces and militants in J&K’s Kulgam district

Srinagar: An encounter started on Wednesday between the security forces and militants in J&K’s Kulgam district.

Police said on its official X post page, “Encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kujjar area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday,”

The police and security forces were engaged in the operation.

Further details were awaited.

