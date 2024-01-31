Gujarat: Surat Airport declared as International Airport

Surat: The Government of India has declared Surat Airport as an international airport. As per official notification released by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday, Surat Airport in Gujarat is declared as an International Airport with immediate effect.

It is worth mentioning here that the announcement has come a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Surat Airport, built for Rs 353 crore.

Presently, Surat is connected to 14 domestic cities including Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Goa Mopa, Belgaum, Pune, Jaipur, Udaipur, Indore, Diu and Kishangarh and internationally via Sharjah to the rest of the world.

The airport is handling more than 252 passenger flight movements per week. Meanwhile, runway of the airport is of 2906×45 metres and is capable of operating Code ‘C’ type of aircraft and a terminal building of an area of 8474 square metres.

At the same time, the new terminal building is equipped to handle 1,200 domestic passengers and 600 international passengers during peak hours.

