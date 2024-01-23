Group of six armed men loot Rs 90 lakh from bank in Bihar

Patna: A group of six armed men robbed Rs 90 lakh cash from a private bank in Araria district of Bihar on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accused posed as customers entered the bank and forced customers and employees into a room and locked them. They later looted the cash and fled from the spot.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. As per police reports, the robbery happened at around 12:30 pm while the exact figure of the loot is being ascertained. The cops have initiated search operation to nab the accused.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

