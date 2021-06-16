Green Fungus case reported in Madhya Pradesh; Know what it is

Bhopal: After mucormycosis (black fungus), cases of white fungus and yellow fungus, a 34-year-old COVID-19 survivor has been diagnosed with green fungus infection in Indore of Madhya Pradesh. He has been shifted to Mumbai by air ambulance for treatment.

Reportedly, the man was admitted to a local hospital two months ago with almost 100 percent coronavirus infection in the lungs and was treated in the ICU for about a month. “The patient recovered. But then he started having nose bleeds and high fever. He had also become very weak due to weight loss,” said a doctor of the hospital where he as admitted.

What is Green Fungus?

Green fungus, also known as Aspergillosis is an infection which is a common type of fungus that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people breathe in Aspergillus spores every day without getting sick. However, people with weakened immunity or lung disease are at higher risk of catching the infection.

What are the symptoms of Green Fungus?

The symptoms include

Similar to that of asthma, wheezing, shortness of breath, fever (in rare case)

Stuffiness, runny nose, headache, reduced ability to smell.

Cough, coughing up blood

Weight loss, fatigue

What causes Green Fungus?

Compost piles

Stored grain

Marijuana leaves

Decaying vegetation

Is it contagious?

Green fungus (Aspergillosis) is not contagious and cannot be transmitted from one person to another.