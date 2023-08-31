Government appoints Jaya Verma first Woman CEO and Chairperson of Railway Board

New Delhi: In a groundbreaking move, Jaya Verma Sinha has been appointed as the CEO and Chairperson of the Railway Board, marking a historic milestone as the first woman to hold this position in the Ministry of Railways’ 105-year history.

Jaya Verma Sinha, an accomplished alumna of Allahabad University, entered the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) in 1988, embarking on a journey that would redefine the railway administration’s leadership landscape. Over the years, she contributed significantly to the rail network’s development across three crucial zones: Northern Railway, South Eastern Railway, and Eastern Railway.

The official statement from the government confirmed the significant appointment: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Jaya Verma Sinha, Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), Member (Operations & Business Development), Railway Board to the post of Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Railway Board.”

Upon assuming the role, Jaya Verma Sinha will succeed Anil Kumar Lahoti, inheriting the responsibilities of leading one of the country’s vital transportation networks. She is set to take charge on September 1, 2023, and her term will conclude on August 31, 2024. Although scheduled to retire on October 1, Ms. Sinha’s expertise will be retained as she will be re-employed on the same day for the duration of her tenure.

Notably, she played a crucial role during her four-year tenure as Railway Advisor in the High Commission of India in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Her involvement was instrumental in the inauguration of the Maitree Express, a significant train service connecting the cities of Kolkata and Dhaka.

Ms. Sinha’s leadership was particularly highlighted during her public-facing role in the aftermath of the tragic Balasore accident in Odisha, where she adeptly communicated the intricate signaling system to the media.