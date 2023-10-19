Go First flights cancelled till November 30 due to ‘operational reasons’

New Delhi: Go First daily flights have been cancelled till November 30 due to ‘operational reasons’. Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 30th November 2023 are cancelled, said an official release by the company on Thursday.

We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 30th November 2023 have been cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation, the release by Go First said.

The Company has reportedly filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations.