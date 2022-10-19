Girls make Instagram reels at Ujjain’s Mahakal temple, Minister orders probe

New Delhi: A few girls have earned irk after they reportedly shot video for Instagram Reel at the famous Mahakal temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

After the video went viral, the priest of Mahakal Temple, Mahesh Guru demanded action against the girls, citing the video as derogatory and contrary to the Sanatan tradition.

The girls reportedly shot video not only in the temple premises but also in the holy sanctum sanctorum of the famous temple. The video was shot amid Bollywood number. And the video has gone viral on social media.

In reaction to this act, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has reportedly instructed the Collector and the SP to investigate the matter. He reportedly said that messing with religious beliefs in any way would not be tolerated.