Girl killed, 4 others injured in road accident in J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar: A minor girl was killed and 4 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, police said.

Officials said that an autorickshaw met with an accident at Saderkoot in Bandipora, in which 5 persons were injured.

“A minor girl with critical injuries was shifted to Srinagar for treatment where she succumbed. Four injured persons are being treated at a local hospital in Bandipora,” an official said, adding that police have taken cognisance of the accident.