Four suspects arrested in J&K’s Budgam, arms recovered

Srinagar: The Indian army along with the police on Tuesday apprehended four suspects in a joint operation at Beerwah in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district, said officials on Tuesday.

The operation was conducted on Monday night.

A large quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from them, officials said.

“In a Joint Operation launched by the Army, police and intelligence agencies on the intervening night of 25-26 September in Beerwah, Budgam four suspected individuals have been apprehended,” the Army said.

“Three pistols and other war-like stores were recovered.

” Investigation in progress,” the Army added.

Also Read: 2 LeT Terrorists Trapped In Kashmir Encounter