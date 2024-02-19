Four month old toddler from Andhra Pradesh bags world record

Andhra Pradesh: In a noteworthy mention, a four month old baby from Nadigama town in Andhra Pradesh has made it to the headlines with a remarkable achievement. She has clinched a spot in the Noble World Records, said reports in this regard.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the toddler, named Kaivalya, is able to identify 120 different objects, ranging from animals to birds, and others.

Reports from sources tell us that it was the baby girl’s mother, Hema, who noticed the special talent in her kid. It was then that she decided to share it with the world. She shared a video with the Noble World Records, which showed the four month old Kaivalya showing her talent.

Needless to say, the Noble World Records team was also amazed with the incident. After a thorough review of the video, Kaivalya was awarded with a special certificate. This made her a world record holder at the mere age of four months.

The parents of the child were extremely happy about the entire situation. They expressed their joy and extended a token of gratitude to all those who showed support. They also stated that they hope the story of their daughter inspires other parents to find and celebrate the special skills of their kids.