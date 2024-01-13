Man holds world record for eating Mac burgers daily since 1972

The 70-year-old man, Don Gorske of Wisconcin in US has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for eating the highest number of Big Macs ever. He has been eating at least one McDonald’s Big Mac for the last 5 decades.

According to Guinness World Records (GWR), has said Don Gorske is a Big Mac enthusiast. Speaking about the record, Gorske said, “I knew I wanted to eat my favourite food, hamburger, every day. The best hamburger sandwich ever made was the Big Mac so that is what I wanted to eat every day. The main reason I stayed with this pursuit for so many years is that Big Macs are still my favourite food and I look forward to eating them every day.”

“Did I ever think of having my last Big Mac? Yes when I’m on my deathbed and my son gets a Big Mac for me as one for the road,” he added.

As per reports, Gorske hit the milestone of eating his 30,000th Big Mac in 2018. In January 2023, he had consumed a total of 33,400 Big Macs.

“Being a Guinness World Record title holder is both flattering and humbling to me. When I got my first Guinness World Record book in 1970, I said ‘There’s one record that I could do – eat hamburgers every day.’ In 1972 I ate my first Big Mac and have been counting ever since. It took Guinness 25 years to recognize my record and now it could be one of Guinness’ longest continuous records ever. This was never a record for one day just to get into the record book but rather an everyday record, day after day, now after more than 50 years of eating the same meal every day, I ask myself, ‘Where did the time go?'” Don Gorske said in a statement.