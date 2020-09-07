Videocon case: Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar's husband Deepak Kochhar arrested
Former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar (File Pic)

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case, ED officials said.

Kochhar is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED for alleged corruption and money laundering and has been named an accused along with her husband in the FIR filed by the former.

On January 22, 2019, the CBI had registered an FIR for alleged cheating, criminal conspiracy and under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and his companies — Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited (VIL).

It also named Supreme Energy, a company founded by Dhoot, and Nupower Renewables, a company controlled by Deepak Kochhar, in the FIR.

On January 31, the ED lodged a case of money laundering against Chanda and Deepak Kochhar, Dhoot and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of ₹1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

