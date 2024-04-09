Forehead of Ram Lalla to be illuminated with sun ray at noon of Ram Navami, know details

Experts from the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) are already camping in Ayodhya to lay down an optomechanical system on the ground floor of the temple in collaboration with scientists from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics-Bengaluru.

Ram Lalla, the Suryavanshi king of Ayodhya, is expected to be gifted with ‘Surya Abhishek’ at noon on April 17, a phenomenon through which sun rays would be captured and diverted via a series of optical apparatus.

The standard optomechanical setup is a Fabry-Perot cavity, where one mirror is movable, to maximize the response of an optical system to a change in the frequency/wavelength of an input laser.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Using the Fabry-Perot cavity (named after French physicists Charles Fabry and Alfred Perot who developed it in 1897), sunbeams would be guided with utmost precision to illuminate the forehead of the Lord exactly at noon on Ram Navami.

The sun rays would shine on the forehead of Ram Lalla for the next four minutes in a circular form spanning 75 millimetres.

The original plan of the Ram temple trust was to initiate the process after completion of the temple building but following requests of saints and seers, scientists from CBRI volunteered to make the arrangements for ‘Surya Abhishek’ on the first Ram Navami in the newly constructed temple complex.