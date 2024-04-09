New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Reportedly, the earthquake struck the mountainous Kishtwar district in the Cheab Valley on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 4:44 PM at a depth of 10 km with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

It is to be noted that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had jolted Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per information, the quake struck Jammu and Kashmir at 02:47:02 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday.