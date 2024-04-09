Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Jammu and Kashmir

Nation
By Himanshu
Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Jammu
New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Reportedly, the earthquake struck the mountainous Kishtwar district in the Cheab Valley on Tuesday.

The National Centre for Seismology said that the earthquake occurred at 4:44 PM at a depth of 10 km with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter scale.

 
It is to be noted that an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale had jolted Kishtwar of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per information, the quake struck Jammu and Kashmir at 02:47:02 Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday.

Himanshu

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

