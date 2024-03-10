India signs MoU with EFTA for trade and economic partnership

New Delhi: India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) signed a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) today i.e. on 10th March 2024.

India has been working on a Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) with EFTA countries comprising Switzerland, Iceland, Norway & Liechtenstein. The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister has approved signing of the TEPA with EFTA States. EFTA is an inter-governmental organization set up in 1960 for the promotion of free trade and economic integration for the benefit of its four Member States.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Food and Consumer Affairs and Textiles said:

“TEPA is a modern and ambitious Trade Agreement. For the first time, India is signing FTA with four developed nations – an important economic bloc in Europe. For the first time in history of FTAs, binding commitment of $100 bn investment and 1 million direct jobs in the next 15 years has been given. The agreement will give a boost to Make in India and provide opportunities to young & talented workforce. The FTA will provide a window to Indian exporters to access large European and global markets.”

The agreement comprises of 14 chapters with main focus on market access related to goods, rules of origin, trade facilitation, trade remedies, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, investment promotion, market access on services, intellectual property rights, trade and sustainable development and other legal and horizontal provisions.

EFTA is an important regional group, with several growing opportunities for enhancing international trade in goods and services.EFTA is one important economic block out of the three (other two – EU &UK) in Europe. Among EFTA countries, Switzerland is the largest trading partner of India followed by Norway.

The highlights of the agreement are: