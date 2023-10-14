Ferry service from India to Sri Lanka to start today

Tamil Nadu: In a significant development, a passenger ferry service from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu, India, to Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka was officially inaugurated on Saturday. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, had the honour of flagging off this crucial service.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his views on this momentous occasion, stating, “We are embarking on a new chapter in the diplomatic and economic relations between India and Sri Lanka. The launch of this ferry service between Nagapattinam and Kankesanturai is an important milestone in strengthening our relations.”

In a bid to encourage passengers, the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour Department announced a special promotional fare of Rs 2,800 for those travelling on the ferry service on October 14th. This reduced rating includes Rs 2,375 for the ticket and an 18% tax. It marks a substantial 75% reduction from the regular ticket price.

Initially, the cost for the journey to Sri Lanka was set at Rs 7,670 per person, which included Rs 6,500 and an 18% GST.

The passenger ferry was initially scheduled to recommence operations on October 10, 2023, marking its return after a four-decade hiatus. However, due to administrative issues, the departure was rescheduled to October 12 and, ultimately, to October 14, according to reports by ANI.