Famous singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 years

Nation
By Sudeshna Panda
Pankaj Udhas passes away
Bhubaneswar: Famous gazal singer Pankaj Udhas passes away at 72 years. His team confirmed that he died on the morning of February 26.

He was a Padmashree awardee. He had sung many famous songs such as Chitthi Aai Hai, Chandi Jaisa Rang hai tera sone jaise bal, Halki Halki Si Baarish, Mein Nashe Mein Hoon among many others.

He started his career with a ghazal album titled ‘Aahat’ in 1980.

He was under treatment in Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His daughter Nayaab Udhas posted a statement on Instagram and wrote:

 

