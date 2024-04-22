Exceptional ! Supreme Court allows 14-year-old rape survivor to abort 30-week pregnancy

New-Delhi: In a quite exceptional judgement, the Supreme Court today ordered medical termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a 14-year-old rape victim.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala and the decision was taken on the basis of a hospital report.

In her report, the medical board at a Sion hospital opined in favour of the abortion. Based on the report, the court allowed the abortion by invoking Article 142 of the Constitution, which empowers it to pass an order needed to ensure justice in any case pending before it.

The bench had directed the medical superintendent of the hospital to constitute the medical board and its report be placed before the court on April 22, the next date of hearing.

During the hearing today, the dean of the Sion Hospital submitted the report, and the minor was examined by a team of six doctors.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, termination of pregnancy is permissible up to 24 weeks for married women and for rape survivors and differently-abled and minors.

(Inputs from agencies)