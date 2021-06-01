New Delhi: Eli Lilly and Company, India, a subsidiary of the US biopharmaceutical major reportedly announced today that it has received permission for restricted emergency use of its antibody drugs in India to treat Covid-19. In lieu of this permission the combination of bamlanivimab 700mg and etesevimab 1,400mg, has been allowed in India for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Covid-19.

Bamlanivimab and etesevimab are given through injection in the hospital. It will be given to adults and COVID-19 positive patients in the age range from 12 years of age and older and with at least 40 kg, for progressing to severe COVID-19 and hospitalisation and do not require oxygen.

“Lilly is engaging in active dialogue with the Indian government and regulatory authorities to donate bamlanivimab and etesevimab in order to speed up access and provide treatment options for patients with COVID-19,” Lilly reportedly stated.

Lilly’s noteworthy achievements include being the first firm to mass-produce the polio vaccine developed by Jonas Salk and Insulin. Lilly is presently the largest manufacturer of psychiatric medicines and produces a number of products: Prozac (fluoxetine), Dolophine (methadone), Cymbalta (duloxetine), and Zyprexa (olanzapine), etc.

Eli Lilly was established in 1876 by and named after, Col. Eli Lilly, who was a pharmaceutical chemist and veteran of the great American Civil War. It has offices in 18 different countries and its products are sold in about 125 countries worldwide.