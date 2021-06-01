Bangalore: A total number of 1,370 Mucormycosis(Black Fungus) cases have been reported so far in Karnataka. Of which 1,292 people are undergoing treatment for black fungus (Mucormycosis) in the state, informed health department on Tuesday.

Of which 27 patients have been discharged and 51 have succumbed to the fungus.Out of 31 districts in Karnataka, Bengaluru Urban Khurda district has recorded the highest number of cases, with 557 cases, followed by Dharwad district with 157 cases. Kalaburagi district is in third place with 104 cases.

While 540 people are still under treatment in the state capital, 11 people have recovered and 6 patients have died so far.

Whereas some districts like Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Haveri, Mandya, Ramanagara, Uttara Kannada, Yadgir, and Chikkaballapura, have registered less than 10 cases, as per the data provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

The medicines are being distributed to black fungus-infected persons who were admitted to either a government hospital or a private hospital,” the Karnataka Health Minister said.