Eid al-Adha 2023: Devotees offer namaz at mosques across India

New Delhi/Mumbai/Bhopal: On the occasion of Eid al Adha, devotees have gathered in huge numbers outside Fatehpuri Masjid in Delhi on June 29 to offer prayers.

Former Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered namaz at Panja Sharif Dargah, in Delhi on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi on June 29. Security has also been tightened near the Jama Masjid.

Delhi Police Special CP Dependra Pathak informed about the security arrangements on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. He said that the top most security and law and order arrangements have been made on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

He further added that, adequate deployment of security forces has been done in a professional manner. Senior police officials have been deployed on the field. Regular dialogues are being maintained with the community members.

Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at a Dargah in Mumbai on June 29. Eid al-Adha is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for ‘Allah’.

A large number of devotees gathered at a mosque in Bhopal to on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. They offered namaz in the mosque and sought blessings of Prophet Mohamad.

It is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam.

Eid al-Adha is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, on the 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah. They sacrifice what they hold dear to express their devotion to Allah.