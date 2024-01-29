ED raids Hemant Soren’s Delhi residence, Jharkhand Bhawan

New Delhi/Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted raids at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s Delhi residence and Jharkhand Bhawan.

Currently, Soren is in Delhi as he had flown from Ranchi to the national Capital on January 27 evening.

It is reported that Soren has sought advice from his lawyers and legal experts regarding the ED action against him in an alleged land scam case.

With the news of the ED raid, the Jharkhand government and administration in Ranchi are on high alert.

Security has been tightened outside the CM’s residence and the Congress, a part of the ruling coalition, has asked all its MLAs to reach Ranchi.

The state’s Chief Secretary, L. Khiangte, has called an emergency meeting of officers. The Senior Superintendent of Police in Ranchi has also issued instructions to all police station incharges.

The ED had sent summons to Soren for the tenth time on January 25, asking him to be available for questioning between January 29 and 31.

The agency had also informed Soren that if he was not present for questioning, their team would reach him.

The ED, investigating the alleged land scam, had summoned Soren for the eighth time on January 13 and asked him to appear between January 16 and 20. Finally, on January 20, he agreed to be available for questioning, and the agency’s team went to his residence for interrogation.

In this case, several individuals, including IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan, have already been arrested by the ED. Now, the agency intends to enquire about Hemant Soren’s role in this matter.

For this purpose, he was first summoned to appear on August 14, 2023 and subsequently, summonses were sent for his appearance between August 24, September 9, September 23, October 4, December 12, and December 30 to January 5.

