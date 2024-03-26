ED discovers Rs 2.54 crore cash hidden in washing machine during raids

By Himanshu
Photo: X/ @ED
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday unearthed Rs 2.54 crore cash hidden in a washing machine while launching raids at a logistic company. The raids were conducted in Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kurukshetra and Kolkata.

As per reports, ED conducted searches at a logistics company on Tuesday and discovered unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 2.54 crore.

ED informed about this in an X post today along with a photograph where it can be seen that cash money has been stuffed inside a washing machine.

ED has conducted searches under the provisions of FEMA, 1999. During the searches, various incriminating documents, digital devices and unexplained cash worth Rs. 2.54 Crore have been found and seized, 47 bank accounts have been frozen. It was said in the X post.

Himanshu

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

