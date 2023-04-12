Earthquake tremors felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 and 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar on Wednesday.

Jammu and Kashmir: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology reported.

The earthquake hit at around 10:10 a.m.

The epicentre was located at a latitude of 34.44 and a longitude of 73.60 and occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National Centre of Seismology.

No casualties or damage has been reported yet.

This comes hours after an earthquake of 4.3 magnitudes happened in Bihar’s Araria today. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 km, according to the National agency.

