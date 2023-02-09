Earthquake in India soon? Dutch researcher predicts seismic activity

Are India and Pakistan likely to experience the same devastating earthquake as Syria and Turkey? When exactly will it occur? After a Dutch researcher claimed to have correctly predicted tremors in Syria and Turkiye, formerly known as Turkey, it has been suggested that the Indian subcontinent is next in line.

According to Frank Hoogerbeet’s Twitter bio, he works for the Netherlands-based Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS). He has predicted that a major earthquake will begin in Afghanistan and end in the Indian Ocean after passing through Pakistan and India.

Muhammad Ibrahim, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @AlkhidmatOrg, has shared, “The Dutch researcher @hogrbe, who predicted the quakes in Turkey and Syria three days ago, also predicted seismic activity for a large earthquake that would start in Afghanistan and travel through Pakistan and India before reaching the Indian Ocean.”

Dutch researcher @hogrbe who anticipated the quake in #Turkey and #Syria three days ago had also predicted seismic activity anticipating a large size earthquake originating in #Afghanistan, through #Pakistan and #India eventually terminating into the Indian Ocean. @AlkhidmatOrg pic.twitter.com/qdg4xxREGf — Muhammad Ibrahim (@miqazi) February 6, 2023

In the clip, Hoogerbeets can be heard saying, “These areas could be the next candidate for larger seismic activity if we look at the atmospheric fluctuations, but again keep in mind that these are rough estimates and not all large earthquakes leave a footprint in the atmosphere they do not always announce themselves”.

Because not all significant earthquakes can be detected by atmospheric fluctuations, he asserts that these estimations are speculative.

However, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has rejected Pakistan’s earthquake predictions, claiming that Pakistan and Turkey’s fault lines are not comparable.

Predictions of earthquakes have no scientific basis. Shahid Abbas, Director of PMD, stated, “Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system that is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria.”

Shahid Abbas, Director of PMD, stated, “There is no scientific basis for earthquake predictions. Pakistan has its own state-of-the-art monitoring system, which is keeping an eye on the aftershocks in Turkiye and Syria.”

On his Twitter page, Frank Hoogerbeets stated that a magnitude 7.8 earthquake is likely to strike Turkey and Syria on March 3. Similar aftershocks occurred 33 kilometers from the town of Gaziantep on the border between Turkey and Syria on Monday morning at 4.10 a.m.